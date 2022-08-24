PRINCETON — Princeton girls soccer defeated Pikeview girls 4-0 on Tuesday night at Everette K. Bailey Stadium, in Princeton.
Reagan Southers and Riley Riggs scored two goals apiece for the Tigers. Kristlynn Addison and Asia Collins each recorded an assist. Princeton Outshot Pikeview 21-3.
Zoey and Peyton Agnew both split time in goal for the combined shutout.
Other Late Girls Soccer
Midland Trail 2, Bluefield 0
EAST RIVER — Catherine Maxwell , Brylee Stephenson scored a goal apiece and Midland Trail picked up a road win over the Lady Beavers on Tuesday.
Late Boys Soccer
Bluefield 9, Midland Trail 0
EAST RIVER — Will Looney scored four goals and dished off an assist and the Beavers collected a win over visiting Midland Trail at East River Soccer complex.
Ethan Papa had a goal and three assists, Ethan Poe had a goal and two assists and Chase Reece, Crayton Bailey and Alexander Hudgins added a goal apiece. Goalkeeper Davis Rockness collected the clean sheet.
