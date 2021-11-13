HUNTINGTON — The Princeton High School football team’s season came to an end Saturday in a 56-14 Class AAA playoff loss at Spring Valley.
Quarterback David Fouch passed for 264 yards and five touchdowns for the Timberwolves (9-2) who advance to face Martinsburg in the next round. Jace Caldwell led Spring Valley rushing with 59 yards.
Dominic Collins scored both touchdowns for the Tigers (5-4), including an 89 yard kickoff return and a 3-yard scoring pass from quarterback Grant Cochran.
