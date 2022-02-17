GRUNDY,Va. — Three people are facing charges including drug possession and possession of a firearm after a search warrant was executed at a Buchanan County home.
Deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office along with the Virginia State Police, the Grundy Police Department and the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence located on Elkins Branch Road near Grundy, Va., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The search warrant related to a two-month long investigation into narcotics distribution. As a result of the search warrant and the investigation that followed, approximately 1 ounce (28 grams) of heroin and methamphetamine and a firearm were seized. Three individuals have been arrested and charged with drug related offenses from this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Darrell Scott Mullins, 39, of Bluefield, W.Va. was arrested and charged with the following: possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic; possession of 10 grams or more but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.
Tisha Hurley, 31, of Vansant, Va was arrested and charged with the following: possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic; possession of 10 grams or more but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.
Rashad Ali Giles, 43, of Pocahontas, Va. was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
All three individuals are currently being held at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority Haysi Facility.
Mullins is being held on a $4,500 secure bond. Hurley is being held without bond and Rashad Ali Giles is being held on a $1,500 secure bond.
All three will be scheduled for a hearing in the Buchanan County General District Court, according to investigators.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
