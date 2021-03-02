PRINCETON – Mercer County school officials said Tuesday morning that police have investigated threats Tuesday at four schools and found them to be unsubstantiated.
Police were on site at Bluefield Middle School, Bluefield High School, Princeton Middle School and Princeton Senior High School, according to statements issued Tuesday by Mercer County Schools.
In each case, the threats were called "unsubstantiated."
Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
