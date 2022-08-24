This Week’s High School Football

Thursday, Aug. 25

Phelps, Ky. at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Bluefield at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Giles at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Mount View at River View, 7:30 p.m..

Sherman at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Summers County at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Princeton, 7 p.m.

