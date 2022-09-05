This Week’s High School Football
Thursday, September 8
Pulaski County, Va. at Bluefield
Friday, September 9
Richlands at Graham, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe Open
Liberty-Raleigh at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
River View at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
Tazewell at Colonial Heights, 12 noon
