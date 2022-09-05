This Week’s High School Football

Thursday, September 8

Pulaski County, Va. at Bluefield

Friday, September 9

Richlands at Graham, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Giles, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Narrows at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe Open

Liberty-Raleigh at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

River View at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

Tazewell at Colonial Heights, 12 noon

