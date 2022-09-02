BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Third Annual 911 Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 at Fincastle Golf Course in Bluefield, Va.
The tournament will begin at 8 a.m.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will be fund the Andora Giffen Scholarships and outreach to the community. Projects supported in addition to scholarships include Blessings in a Backpack, Vision Testing and Glasses, Leader Dogs for the blind, the Sacred Heart Food Pantry and activities at Westwood Nursing.
Cost for a four-player group is $400 and includes a mulligan, red tees and a throw. Sponsorship opportunities include $100 per sign, $500 for a sign and one four-person team (Silver), $750 for a medium banner and one four-person team (Gold) and $1,000 for a large banner and one four-person team.
For more information or to sign up, contact Bill Peery at (304) 922-4167 or Jill Harman at (304) 952-1556.
