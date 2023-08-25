PRINCETON — The Princeton Tigers’ starting lineup will depend on some young players to step into big shoes this fall. The star-studded senior class of 2022 is now a memory, and new blood is getting their chance to shine at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium.
The defense is likely to lead the way early in the season. New head coach Keith Taylor has installed a 3-3 stack up front as his base formation. With seniors Eli Campbell and Michael Diacomo at the ends, he and defensive coordinator Eric McClanahan have got the horses to make it work.
They’re “impact players,” Taylor said. “We just think it fits our personnel, because we’ve got a lot more linebackers compared (to recent years, and) we’ve got two defensive ends that are really going to be disruptive. … We want to get as many athletes on the field as possible.”
The nose tackle will be Sam Pendergrass or Riley Bell, both of whom check in above 300 pounds.
Hezekiah Burnett “going to be a big-time guy in the middle” at linebacker, Taylor said, while PikeView transfer Kalum Kiser “is going to be playing a lot of Sam (strong-side backer) for us.” In the mix to play “back-side” linebacker are juniors Traiven Farmer, Jordan Cooper and Garrett Mays, pushed by sophomore Brady Cline.
Two-way star Dom Collins will anchor the secondary at corner, paired up with Amarvion Howard. At safety, Marquell Lowe “is going to be an impact player on both sides of the ball,” Taylor said. Also patrolling at safeties are Wyatt Cline and Brad Mosser.
Taylor added, “We’re going to bring pressure this year. We’re going to bring multiple blitzes. We’re not going to stay back. I think we’ve got enough athletes on the field this year to run some (man-to-man pass coverages), which we haven’t done in a LONG time.”
The offense has holes to fill, beginning at quarterback, where sophomores Chance Barker and Mosser were in a tight preseason race to gain the starting role.
“Both guys are extremely good, and they both have their own skill set,” Taylor said. “Whoever doesn’t win that job is going to be on the field at receiver. … We’ve got two playmakers. We’ve got to get them on the field.”
All-conference lineman Chase Smith, a three-year starter, will anchor the blockers.
Campbell, who’s committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, returns at right guard. Taylor said, “He’s been a leader, since he was a freshman. He’s been, arguably, I think you could say, the best offensive lineman we’ve ever had here.”
Freshman Landon Moore is the new right tackle. The left side of the line will be protected by sophomores Jimmy Bowling and Colton Shockley, at guard and tackle respectively.
Collins and Lowe will pop up in different places in an offensive scheme designed to get them the ball. Technically, Collins is being listed as a receiver, and the “very versatile” Lowe is characterized as a tailback.
Don’t scribble that in your notes in ink. In a few seconds it will change. As Taylor said, the duo is “going to be constantly moving around.”
Diacomo, with the strength of a blocker and the hands of a receiver, will line up as a tight end, H-back or slot man. Taylor commends the senior as “tenacious.” Howard and Cline are also slated to see plenty of action in the slot.
Operating with liberal doses of the run-pass option offense, Taylor said, “I don’t think we’re going to be one-dimensional, by (any) means. I think people are really going to have to defend all parts of the field (against) the run, as well as the pass.”
The job of kicking the ball was a preseason tossup between senior Saeed Aboulhosn and sophomore Jayce Gum.
The Tigers open on the road at Lincoln County. Five of Princeton’s next six games are at home, beginning with rival Bluefield on Sept. 1.
