BLUEFIELD, WV. (11.16.22)- Bluefield resident Diana Moir, current student at Gustavus Adolphus College, is going on a sixteen-day tour of Europe with The Gustavus Choir. Over the course of this tour, Moir will be singing in Spain, France, and Italy. The tour will last from January 19th through February 3rd, 2023.
Established in 1932, the nationally renowned Gustavus Choir is the flagship choir in an active and highly integrated choral program that is comprised of nearly 300 students. Members of the choir are selected by audition and represent a broad spectrum of academic and life interests.The choir has premiered commissioned works of noted composers including Eric Whitacre, Stephen Paulus, Imant Raminsh, and Jaakko Mäntyjärvi.
The final concert of this tour will be in St. Peter, Minnesota, on February 11, 2023.
