This is shocking: Poisoning by illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45 in the U.S., says the federal government, surpassing suicide, gun violence and car accidents.
The tragic stories are becoming commonplace. Three young professionals in New York City ordered cocaine from the same delivery service and died alone after the coke turned out to be fentanyl. Three adults died in a home on the Venice canals after snorting what they thought was cocaine. A 17-year-old Eagle Scout in Northern California bought what he thought was a Percocet tablet and died slumped over the desk in his bedroom. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the bathroom of her Los Angeles high school after swallowing what she thought was a prescription pain pill. Five West Point cadets on spring break in Florida were poisoned by fentanyl-laced cocaine.
You can’t really call most of these deaths and near-deaths overdoses, though they are usually described that way. “Overdose” to me implies the victims were aware of what they were ingesting and overdid it. (These are not people addicted to fentanyl; they haven’t developed a tolerance for opioids, although anyone who gets clean and relapses could be in danger of accidentally overdosing.) Instead, these are unwitting self-poisonings. The victims didn’t sign up for fentanyl.
In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention reports, 107,375 people in the U.S. died of drug overdose or drug poisoning. Sixty-seven percent, or 71,000 of the deaths, were caused by fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. More than three-quarters of teenagers whose deaths were classified as overdoses died by fentanyl poisoning. Many teens find the drugs through social media sites like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.
When used legitimately, fentanyl is a potent and effective painkiller often used to treat cancer patients. My obstetrician gave it to me 30 years ago to ease the pain of labor.
In Los Angeles County last week, health officials announced that fentanyl-related deaths have skyrocketed in the past five years.
“Fentanyl is killing everyone and anyone,” Juli Shamash told reporters. Four years ago, her 19-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl. “To the parents out there that think, ‘Not my child,’ think again. This is killing straight-A students, track stars. All races. All religions. All socioeconomic groups.”
It really does look that way.
The Drug Enforcement Administration has said 6 out of 10 of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills it analyzed in 2022
contained a potentially lethal dose of the drug.
In powder form, fentanyl can look just like cocaine. In pill form, it’s visually impossible to distinguish fake from real. In fact, as I looked at photos online, I was shocked that fake pills may actually look more legitimate than the real ones — with cleaner, sharper markings, for example.
That’s on purpose, said Don Alway, who runs the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.
Although much of the material used to manufacture fake pills comes into the U.S. from Mexico, it’s important to note that it is not being brought in by the millions of migrants who come on foot to our southern border seeking asylum or work, contrary to what Republicans would have you believe.
“It comes in passenger cars, cargo vehicles,” said Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles field division. “It comes through tunnels, by ultralight aircraft. Boats come up the coast as far as Monterey.”
Because of fentanyl, the era of “harmless” drug experimentation with pills or powders is over. The street drug supply is poisoned. We have to make sure our social media-savvy children understand — really and truly — that one pill can kill.
