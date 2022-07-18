Hollis Truman "Bud" Sikes, 90, (Sandlick) Bluefield, WV, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Princeton Community Hospital. Born on December 8, 1931 in Corey, LA, he was a son of the late James E. and Alice Knight Sikes. Hollis had been a resident of Sandlick since mid-1950. He was a vet…