MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers is returning to play for Best Virginia in 2022.
Myers played for the WVU alumni team in 2021, where he helped contribute to a Sweet-16 appearance in the TBT. Myers has played for Best Virginia since their first appearance in TBT.
“Teyvon brings the juice on whatever team he is on. He is one of the most energetic guys I have been around,” Head Coach James Long said.
Myers was a part of the “Press Virginia” teams, contributing to the Mountaineers Sweet 16 run in 2017.
Following his senior year, Myers went on to play international basketball in 2018. The Brooklyn native started out in Sweden where he averaged 17.8 points per game in his rookie season. Myers went on to play in Germany and France before playing for Sopron KC in Hungary. This past season, Myers averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.
Players currently confirmed for Best Virginia include John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige, Jamel Morris, Tanner McGrew, D’Angelo Hunter, Jermaine Haley, Devin Ebanks, Juwan Staten, and Teyvon Myers. The team is led by Coach James Long, Assistant Coach Dave Tallman, and Assistant Coach Jevon Carter.
