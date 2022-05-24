TAZEWELL, Va. — Carly Compton struck out 14 batters over six innings of relief pitching and the Tazewell softball team won the Southwest District tournament championship with a 3-1 victory over Richlands, on Tuesday.
Compton scattered four Lady Blue Tornado hits and did not allow Richlands’ lone earned run until the seventh inning. Compton helped herself with a single and a run scored.
Mallorie Whittaker had a pair of doubles and two RBIs to pace Tazewell’s offensive output. Maddie Gillespie had a double and scored two runs.
Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance combined for 11 strikouts with Rife, the starter, absorbing the loss. Rachael Rife had a double for Richlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.