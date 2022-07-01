RICHLANDS, VA — Restore Life! was the theme at the recent Richlands Summer Fest event at the Richlands Police Department Complex. As a kick off to the Richlands Library Revitalization Project, the Tazewell County Public Library Foundation Board requested donation and shared the future vision for the project.
For more information or to make a monetary donation call (276) 964-5282, make your check payable to TCPL Foundation, P O Box 929, Tazewell, VA 24651 or visit the Richlands Public Library at 102 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands to review the rendering of the project and its expansion.
