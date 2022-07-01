Library Booth at Richlands Summer Fest, June 25, 2022.JPG

Contributed photo

Pictured (left to right) Tammy Powers, Outreach Services Coordinator and Jade Crabtree, Tazewell County Public Library (both) staff members, Valerie Rose, Chair, Fundraising Campaign and Dr. John Willis, Foundation Board member.

RICHLANDS, VA — Restore Life! was the theme at the recent Richlands Summer Fest event at the Richlands Police Department Complex. As a kick off to the Richlands Library Revitalization Project, the Tazewell County Public Library Foundation Board requested donation and shared the future vision for the project.

For more information or to make a monetary donation call (276) 964-5282, make your check payable to TCPL Foundation, P O Box 929, Tazewell, VA 24651 or visit the Richlands Public Library at 102 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands to review the rendering of the project and its expansion.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you