Tazewell County warrants
TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office.
• Natasha Gail Lamb, 35, Bristol,Va. Wanted for 2 charges of failure to appear on distribution of narcotics.
• Dustin Allen Dale, 27, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from statutory burglary and failure to appear for possession of meth.
• George Waverly Morris, 36, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of child abuse/neglect.
• Stephanie Marie Cochran, 32, Raven, Va. Wanted for bond violation on forgery and drug inhalation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryant Jason Mills, 40, Rock, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from distribution of hydromorphone.
• Neeka Michelle Dotson, 39, Richards, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny.
• Erik Lee Wickham, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous offenses including bond violation, failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing justice, and various traffic violations.
• Robert William Smith, 43, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for numerous charges including failure to appear, burglary, larceny and trespassing.
• Donnie Wayne Phillips, 57, Saltville, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from eluding police.
• Keyanna Janea Thompson, 23, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting.
• Destiny Ann Hawke, 22, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting.
• Terry Lee Smerz, 43, Chapel Hill, NC. Wanted for failure to appear on buying/receiving stolen property.
• Larry Wayne Price Jr., 39, Richlands, Va. Wanted for fail to appear for distribution of hydromorphone and 2 count indictment for welfare fraud.
• Joshua Allen Short, 22, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from destruction of bank property.
• Stephanie Lynn Cutting, 35, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of possession of heroin and fail to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Nicole Saunders, 36, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for statutory burglary.
• Everett Clayton Billips, 34, Fredericksburg, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to assault and battery.
• Agnes Pamela Lynn Stevenson, 58, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 156 counts of forgery, uttering, false pretense and I.D. fraud.
• Ashley Diane Chapman, 39, Camp Creek, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting and bond violation for concealment.
• Roger Ray Kelly Jr., 47, Bristol, Tenn. Wanted for failure to appear on manufacturing narcotics.
• Leslie Dawn McMillion, 29, Shady Spring, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for concealment.
• Theresa Marie Yost, 38, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for 2 charges of probation violation related to distribution of narcotics.
• Bridget Dawn Chapman, 40, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including false pretense, shoplifting, trespassing, fail to appear for shoplifting and failure to comply with pretrial conditions on possession of meth.
• Donna Suzanne Piersall, 55, Montcalm. Wanted for first offender violation on charge of possession of meth
• Robert David Hairston, 50, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Miranda Jessica Lynn Buchanan, 25, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.
• Myranda Noel King, 35, Peterstown, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Eric Allen Mitchell, 41, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for concealment, possession of methamphetamine and 4 count indictment for strangulation and assault and battery.
• Michael James Lewis, 44, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny
• Jessica Doane Johnson, 39, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Andrew Stacy, 37, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles Keith Hatfield, 52, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of forgery and a 12-count indictment for forgery, uttering, false pretense and I.D. fraud.
• Wesley Blaine Carver, 20, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for sexual assault of a minor.
• Randall Allen Cornwell, 54, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for distribution of fentanyl and destruction of property.
• Theodore Eugene Baca, 54, Bluefield,Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of dilaudid and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jack Randolph Belcher Jr., 44, Bluefield, WV. Wanted for larceny, failure to appear on shoplifting and bond violation for shoplifting.
Adam Wayne Chapman, 34, Rowe, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on fail to pay support.
• Heather Dawn Goff, 39, Mercer County. Wanted for two charges of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Wayne Combs, 48, London, Ky. Wanted for numerous charges including shoplifting, trespassing, vandalism and conspiracy.
• Alana Diana Swim, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of controlled substance.
• Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.
• John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Jessica Elaine Mullen, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.
• Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.
• Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
• Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.
• Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.
• Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.
• James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.
• Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.
• Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge’s orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine;
• Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.
• Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary.
