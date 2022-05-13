TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous,.
• Jerry Lee Jessee Jr., 42, Bluefield,W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryant Jason Mills, 40, Rock, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from distribution of hydromorphone.
• Neeka Michelle Dotson, 39, Richards, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny.
• Desiree N. Ratliff, 29, Crumpler, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of cocaine.
• Erik Lee Wickham, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous offenses including bond violation, failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing justice, and various traffic violations.
• Robert William Smith, 43, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for numerous charges including failure to appear, burglary, larceny and trespassing.
• Donnie Wayne Phillips, 57, Saltville, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from eluding police.
• Keyanna Janea Thompson, 23, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting.
• Destiny Ann Hawke, 22, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting.
• Terry Lee Smerz, 43, Chapel Hill, NC. Wanted for failure to appear on buying/receiving stolen property.
• Larry Wayne Price Jr., 39, Richlands, Va. Wanted for fail to appear for distribution of hydromorphone and 2 count indictment for welfare fraud.
• Joshua Allen Short, 22, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from destruction of bank property.
• Stephanie Lynn Cutting, 35, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of possession of heroin and fail to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Nicole Saunders, 36, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for statutory burglary.
• Everett Clayton Billips, 34, Fredericksburg, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to assault and battery.
