NORFOLK, Va. — Emory & Henry College sophomore Gavin Lee has been selected to the VaSID All-State College Division Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Team, as voted by VaSID officials.
The North Tazewell, Virginia native received second-team all-state laurels after winning the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championship in the hammer throw with his program record-setting toss of 55.99 meters. Lee earned medalist honors in both the hammer throw and discus throw at the LR Bears Open (Apr. 21). He was also named to the 2023 All-SAC First Team in the hammer throw and qualified for the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Championships and posted a distance of 52.66 meters to finish 12th.
Geni Robert of Virginia Wesleyan University took home State Field Athlete of the Year while Track Athlete of the Year went to University of Lynchburg’s Sam Llaneza. State Rookie of the Year accolades went to Jacinto Jones II of University of Mary Washington (track) and Derek Lionberger of Southern Virginia University (field). University of Lynchburg’s Jim Sprecher was named State Coach of the Year.
The VaSID All-State teams are selected by sports information directors of member institutions of the Virginia Sports Information Directors across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VaSID, founded in 1983, selects teams in two divisions (University and College) for 15 sports and five single-division teams.
The group also recognizes Academic All-State teams across all sports.
