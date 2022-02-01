Baseball has no shortage of problems, but many of the most serious boil down to one common issue — tanking.
A team-building philosophy that has existed for decades but has become significantly more prominent in recent years, tanking is when a club intentionally fields an uncompetitive team so that it has a better chance of landing a top draft pick.
Basically, the idea is that it’s better to be horrible now so you can be great later than it is to be mired in mediocrity forever. and if done right, it works. The Houston Astros endured three-straight 100-loss seasons before assembling the core of their current powerhouse. The Chicago Cubs followed a similar trajectory, which paid off with the club’s first World Series title in 108 years.
If one or two teams are tanking it isn’t necessarily the worst thing, but if a third or more or the league is at once it ruins the competitive integrity of the sport. The product suffers, contenders spend half their season fattening up against weak competition and you create a landscape where an aggressive team like the Atlanta Braves can take advantage of all the sellers and completely overhaul their roster midseason to go from a .500 club to World Series champions.
Something needs to be done, and so far that’s one of the few points of agreement between the owners and players in their labor negotiations. The next collective bargaining agreement will almost certainly include measures designed to discourage tanking, but will they go far enough?
Here are a few likely possibilities the two sides are currently discussing, along with a few more radical plans that won’t be implemented but would undoubtably end the practice once and for all.
Draft lottery likely starting point
The most common anti-tanking measure implemented by American professional leagues is the draft lottery. It’s almost a sure thing some version of the concept will be coming to Major League Baseball, but how exactly it’s set up remains to be seen.
According to reports, the owners’ proposal closely resembles the system used by the NBA. The top three picks would be subject to the lottery, with the three worst clubs receiving the best odds and every non-playoff team receiving decreasing odds from there. Once the top three picks have been awarded, the remaining draft order would be set based on record as it is now. The plan would also make it so teams can’t win a top three pick more than two years in a row.
Detractors argue this plan wouldn’t go far enough to deter tanking, as a last-place team would still be guaranteed no worse than the No. 4 overall pick in a given year.
The players’ proposal goes much farther, calling for the top eight picks to be subject to the lottery while awarding small market teams additional picks if they achieve certain levels of performance. The plan would also make it so that consistent losers can’t participate in the lottery.
If implemented, the players’ plan would be the most aggressive anti-tanking strategy ever implemented by one of the four major professional leagues. It would undoubtably have some measurable effect, but even this may not eliminate the practice for good.
To do that, the entire incentive structure of the sport would have to be rethought.
Give every team a reason to win
The whole reason tanking exists is because teams sometimes believe they have more to gain by losing than by winning. So to truly stamp out the practice, baseball needs to create a landscape where winning is rewarded and losing is painful.
What might that look like? One need only look across the pond.
In European soccer leagues that don’t feature a draft, the system is designed so that there are incentives to win at every level of the standings. Usually, the top finishers earn lucrative berths to the UEFA Champions League, the next best qualify for a secondary competition like the Europa League and the bottom three get relegated, or demoted to a lower division. There is also a sliding scale of prize money, so even a below average team that’s in no danger of relegation has reason to win as much as possible.
Tanking in this kind of system is completely unthinkable, but given the structural and cultural realities of American sports, abolishing the draft and instituting relegation simply isn’t on the table. So the trick is creating similar incentives within the practical realities of the American system.
One way to do that might be to make it so that the best draft lottery odds go to the top finishing non-playoff teams instead of the worst teams. Now instead of a race to the bottom, even the worst teams would have a compelling reason to scratch and claw for every win down the stretch. It would also reduce the number of teams that engage in midseason fire sales, giving those teams reason to keep competing even if they’re unlikely to contend.
To take things a step further, you could also make it so the bottom three teams aren’t included in the lottery at all. Maybe that wouldn’t be as bad as getting demoted to the minor leagues, but it would at least approximate the feeling of oblivion a European club facing relegation might experience.
There would need to be additional incentives to keep borderline contenders from tanking their way out of the playoffs for a shot at the No. 1 pick. Perhaps a combination of additional draft picks and luxury tax write-offs for teams that reach the playoffs, plus additional rewards for small-market clubs that succeed in spite of their limitations?
Smarter people than me could figure out the exact formula, but somewhere there’s a sweet spot where winning is always the path to success.
Even if there’s little chance any of these specific ideas will be implemented, shouldn’t that be the ultimate goal?
