MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn.— Omega Stitt scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds and the Rams picked up a 77-72 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory at Steve Lacy Field House, on Saturday.
Nick Roberts added 10 points for Bluefield University (13-8, 12-6 AAC).
Sami Senad scored 22 points to lead the Buffaloes (4-16, 3-14 AAC).
Women’s Game
MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. — Jaycie Jenkins scored 18 points and the Lady Buffaloes rebuffed the Bluefield women in Saturday’s AAC doubleheader opener.
Stacia Wilson added 14 points, Halie Padgett scored 12 and Lauren Longmire added 10 points for Milligan (15-7, 15-2, AAC).
Kylie Meadows scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Rams (8-12, 8-120 AAC).
Concord Men
Fairmont St. 82, Concord 80
ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team’s late rally came up short as it fell to nationally-ranked Fairmont State Saturday in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
Down 10 points, 79-69, with 2:24 remaining, CU (10-11, 8-8 MEC) began its comeback with five straight points from fifth-year senior guard Matt Weir to cut the advantage in half at the 1:53 mark.
Fairmont State (18-3, 13-3 MEC) and Concord traded dunks on either end as sophomore guard Jordan Wooden drove down the left baseline and finished off a slam to get the deficit back to five points with 1:08 remaining.
After Weir cashed in on two free throws with 34 seconds remaining, Fairmont State missed the front-end of a one-and-one leaving the door open for the Mountain Lions. Freshman forward Amare Smith came up with an offensive putback with 17 seconds left. FSU got 1-of-2 free throws to drop to push the advantage to 82-80.
Weir’s three-pointer from the right wing with two seconds remaining fell half way through the goal before popping out as CU fell short.
Women’s Game
Concord 89,
Fairmont St. 81
ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team downed Fairmont State in the opener of Saturday’s MEC twinbill.
Riley Fitzwater ended her day with 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and 15 rebounds. Jaisah Smith finished with 19 points and three steals. Alexis Phillips had 16 points and four rebounds. Senior guard Maggie Guynn finished with 11 points.
Bluefield State
Women’s Game
WVU Tech 68, Bluefield State 61
BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State women’s basketball team dropped a tough one at home to West Virginia University Tech, 68-61.
Londen Coleman led the Big Blue off the bench with 15 points off the bench, also adding five rebounds.
Alexus Tucker also scored 15 points for BSC, while Bluefield High School alumni Autumn Spangler and Dani Janutolo added 11 points apiece.
Men’s Game
Bluefield State 110, Emory & Henry 91
BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield State men’s basketball team captured their fourth win in a row against Emory and Henry College Saturday afternoon in Ned E. Shott Gym.
Jordan Hinds led the Big Blue with a career-high of 35 points, also collecting seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Marquez Cooper scored 23 points with five rebounds, Landry Palata had 14 points and 11 rebounds and hamaury McMillian had 12 points off the bench, also rounding up five steals.
