PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team had its chances Thursday night, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in the road created by the Greenbrier East Spartans.
Behind 29 points by feisty freshman guard Kennedy Stewart, the visitors from Greenbrier County sweated out a 55-52 win over the Tigers in Princeton’s final home game of the season on the Ralph Ball Court.
“Kennedy Stewart is a really special player, That’s all there is to it,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the Spartans coach.
Greenbrier East (11-7) went scoreless in the last 3 1 / 2 minutes of the contest, but Princeton (10-11) managed six points down the stretch.
“Now let’s be really fair,” Justice said. “Absolutely, this is a tough place to play. They play with a lot of energy, senior night, all that kind of stuff. You gotta give those kids a lot of credit.”
The Spartans took 55 field-goal attempts and made 22, including eight from 3-point range. Princeton converted 17 of 27 free throws while Greenbrier East was 3-for-6.
The Spartans were whistled for 22 fouls. Justice said, “We foul a lot. We just do. … But we didn’t get to the foul line a lot, either.”
A quintet of seniors took to the court to start the game for Princeton, amped up by a lively senior night crowd. Senior Kylie Conner provided the first two points of the game and at the midpoint of the first quarter canned the Tigers’ initial field goal for a 4-2 lead.
Except for a pair of first-quarter ties, the Spartans led the rest of the game, but never by more than nine points. Stewart nailed a pair of threes and Caroline Dotson’s trey put East ahead 13-10 at the end of the first frame of action.
Princeton was hampered by 13 first-half turnovers generated by the aggressive Spartans, but a pair of late treys by senior Kalyn Davis held the margin to two points, 29-27, at halftime.
With six minutes left, the Spartans held a 50-42 lead, only to have Maddie Stull score three consecutive Princeton buckets to cut the margin to 55-50.
The game’s only technical foul allowed Princeton’s Autumn Bane to sink a pair of free throws with 39.1 seconds on the clock, producing a one-possession game, 55-52.
And that’s how it ended, as the Tigers missed their final three floor attempts.
Justice said, “This team is soooo young, and, my Lord, they make so many mistakes, (but) we’ve got kids really on the move. … They really work hard.”
Davis and Stull led Princeton’s offense with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Princeton head coach Matt Smith said, “We showed a lot of heart and character. ... They didn’t quit. They gave it everything. We had a couple of good looks, to tie it. It just wasn’t our night.”
“The character these girls have shown over the last week, that’s what really matters for a coach.”
Looking toward the postseason, Smith said, “The good news is, they’ve got more opportunities. I like who we are. All of our goals are ahead of us, and I think we can still achieve everything we set out to achieve at the end of the season.”
He said Stewart played “amazingly well” for East.
The Tigers conclude the regular season next week on the road, playing Wednesday and Thursday at Wyoming East and at Bluefield.
The Lady Spartans travel to Justice’s workplace in Charleston on Saturday, playing at Capital. Chapmanville visits Fairlea on Feb. 18 to wrap up the regular season slate.
At The Ralph Ball Court
GREENBRIER EAST (11-7)
Kennedy Stewart 11 1-2 29, Cadence Stewart 3 0-0 7, Caroline Dotson 2 0-0 5, Mackenna McClure 0 1-2 1, Hannah Fuller 6 1-2 13. Totals 22 3-6 55.
PRINCETON (10-11)
Kylie Conner 0 4-4 4, Maddie Stull 5 2-6 12, Autumn Bane 2 5-8 10, Reagan Southers 2 2-2 7, Kalyn Davis 5 0-0 13, Kaleb Wright 1 4-4 6, Asia Collins 0 0-3 0, Loren Burner 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-27 52.
Greenbrier East …… 13 16 13 13 — 55
Princeton …………... 10 17 10 13 — 52
3-point goals: GE 8 (K. Stewart 6, C. Stewart 1, Dotson 1); P 5 (Davis 3, Bane 1, Southers 1). Total fouls: GE 22, P 12. Fouled out: Dotson, GE. Technical foul: C. Stewart, GE. JV game: Princeton won 50-23.
