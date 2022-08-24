BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is getting a head start on Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9 through Oct. 15.
Local State Farm agent Brandon Disney and Bluefield Fire Department Chief Chad Bailey showed members of the Bluefield City Board on Tuesday a banner that will be displayed at the fire department that says, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Disney donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department, which includes activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about home fire safety and prevention.
“Fire safety education isn’t just for school children,” he said. “Fire presents real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action. Keeping people safe is a large part of the State Farm heritage and who we are today.”
This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA, said in a related press release. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,”
Disney urges all residents to actively support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household.
