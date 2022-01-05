BECKLEY — Four players scored in double figures to lead Spring Valley to a 57-47 victory against PikeView in the New River CTC Invitational Wednesday at the Beckley Raleigh County Civic Center.
Spring Valley gained some separation by doubling up the Panthers 12-6 in the second quarter and the Panthers could never rebound, though they did make several runs, including getting the deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.
Hallie Bailey led the way with 16 points for Spring Valley, followed by Dria Parker with 14, Allie Daniels 12 and Haleigh Crum with 10.
Riley Meadows led the Panthers with 19 and Anyah Brown added 11. Meadows and Brown had 26 of the Panthers 34
SPRING VALLEY
Rylee Spry 0 0-0 0, Holly Riggs 2 0-0 5, Haleigh Crum 4 2-3 10, Hallie Bailey 6 4-6 16, Dria Parker 5 3-4 14, Allie Daniels 6 0-0 12. TOTALS: 24 9-13 57.
PIKEVIEW
Hannah Harden 1 0-0 2, Brooke Craft 2 0-0 4, Cat Farmer 2 0-0 4, Hannah Perdue 3 0-0 7, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Justice 0 0-0 0, Anyah Brown 5 1-1 11, Riley Meadows 7 4-4 19. TOTALS: 20 5-5 47
Spring Valley....... 10 12 19 16 — 57
PikeView................9 6 17 17 — 47
3-point field goals – SV: 2 (Riggs 1, Parker 1)PV: 2 (Meadows 1, Perdue 1). Fouled out – None
