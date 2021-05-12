EAST RIVER — Zach Dales celebrated his return to playing “the beautiful game” in a big way on Tuesday evening.
In a blitz packed into four minutes and seven seconds, the Graham senior tallied three goals, later adding a fourth, as the G-Men rolled to a 6-0 shutout of the Virginia High Bearcats to cap a full evening at East River Soccer Complex.
“I haven’t played soccer, the past three years,” Dales said. “It just feels great to get back to it. I missed the sport.”
He said, “My team’s just great. We came out a little slow, but as the game went on, we progressed. My teammates fed me the ball, and we just did a good job of finishing today.”
Graham head coach George Aiello said, “Zach played a great game today. He hustled, he won the ball, he was strong on the ball, and he found the back of the net. I’m proud of him.”
Ben Morgan got the other two goals, on either side of the halftime break, for Graham (3-0). He also provided an assist on Dales’ third goal.
Other assists were booted by Brayden Surface, by Ethan Aiello, and by Carter Nipper — twice.
The defense, meanwhile, formed a seamless maroon wall most of the night.
“The defense played great,” George Aiello said. “Luke Stowers, he’s a senior, he played strong. Brayden, in the middle, played strong. … I thought Jackson Ward played good defense.”
Aganst an agile Bearcats’ offense that he accurately described as “fast,” the Graham coach said, “I thought our defense played physical. They kept up with the speed, and they did a good job preventing them from scoring.”
Dales was stationed in the defensive backfield in the second half.
He said about his defensive instincts, “When it’s a 50-50 ball, I’m expecting to win it. I’m going to try my hardest to get there. Same with all my teammates; we’re just here to play our hardest — and win.”
Graham’s starting goalkeeper, Nick Knowles, stopped the Bearcats’ only shot on goal of the first half. Knowles then got to play forward in the second half, and Gabe Riffe took his place in front of the home net. They combined for a clean sheet.
The G-Men took nine shots on goal to three for the Bearcats (0-3). The visitors also had six offside calls.
Virginia High coach Kevin Wright said, “We have a young team — a lot of sophomores, a lot of freshmen — (and we’re) battling through injuries.”
He said that the VHS goalkeeper on Tuesday was “the backup to our backup.”
“But take nothing away from Graham’s team,” Wright said. “They’re outstanding. They’re coached well, and they have some very good players on that team.”
The Bearcats were still working hard in the scoreless second half. Wright said, “We come with intensity, every practice. That’s something that’s in our DNA.”
George Aiello said about his unit, “The boys have worked hard. It started early, in the preseason. … They’re out here, and they want to win. We didn’t get a season last year (due to Covid-19), and everybody’s excited to play this year.”
Graham travels to Tazewell on Thursday for a girls-and-boys doubleheader.
George Aiello said, “Tazewell’s a big rival of Graham, and we’re looking forward to the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.