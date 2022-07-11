CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced that Pulaski’s Ryland Zaborowski (Miami University) and Burlington’s Dylan Cumming (Liberty) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week of July 4-10, respectively.
Zaborowski hit .538 (7-for-13) with three home runs and 12 RBI in four games played for the Pulaski River Turtles last week. He also doubled twice, scored six runs and walked twice. Zaborowski led the Appalachian League in AVG (.538), OBP (.611), SLG (1.385), OPS (1.996), RBI (12) and total bases (18) last week, he finished tied for first in home runs (3), doubles (2) and runs scored (6). His seven hits were tied for second. On Monday, Zaborowski hit a grand slam in Princeton. Zaborowski’s best game last week came on Thursday against Burlington, he went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, four RBI and four runs scored. In Sunday’s doubleheader at Danville, Zaborowski hit a solo home run in game one, in game two he doubled and had three RBI.
Overall this summer, Zaborowski is hitting .353 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 16 games, he has a 1.272 OPS. He also has five games this summer with three or more RBI, three of those games came last week. The 20-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona just finished his sophomore season at Yavapai College (AZ). He hit .379 with three home runs and eight RBI in 12 games this spring. Zaborowski will play at Miami University starting this fall.
Cumming made one start last week for the Burlington Sock Puppets, he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. This is Cumming’s second straight Pitcher of the Week award. On Sunday against Greeneville, Cumming pitched a complete game shutout. The right-hander allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings, he also struck out seven. Cumming’s 0.29 WHIP and .045 batting average against were both the best in the Appalachian League last week, he finished second in innings pitched (7.0).
Overall, Cumming is 4-3 with a 1.04 ERA and 33 strikeouts in eight appearances (four starts). All four of his starts have been complete games, he has three shutouts. Cumming leads the Appy League in ERA, complete games and shutouts, he is tied for first in wins. The 23-year-old from Grand Blanc, Michigan just finished his senior year at Liberty University. Cumming pitched in 19 games (12 starts) for the Flames this spring, he went 5-5 with a 5.05 ERA and struck out 64 in 76.2 innings pitched.
