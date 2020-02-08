BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham swimming team is full of youth but does not lack success with nine swimmers having made the state championship meet last year.
The success has continued this year with three Graham swimmers winning events at the recent Southwest District meet.
“We have had a very good season, we have a young team,” Graham head coach Kim Benson said. “We’ve been very pleased with how the season has gone especially to have three district champions.”
On the Graham team of 16 swimmers there are only four upperclassmen, they are all juniors. The team has six freshmen and six sophomores on the squad.
Leading Graham in the pool is junior Conor Douthat who won the Southwest District title for the 100-yard breaststroke last week.
“He is a leader on the team and he’s been swimming for eight years. He actually did achieve a state qualifying time at our meet January 11,” Benson said. “He’s first in most of our meets with that because he’s very good at breaststroke.”
Douthat also won the district title last year along with the region title. He has already swam a time that qualifies him for the upcoming state championship meet in the 100-yard breaststroke after placing 10th last year at the Class 2 state championship meet.
The second Southwest District champion for Graham this year is Kara Benson in the 100-yard freestyle.
The freshman has been swimming for nine years and set herself up for success in her first year at the high school level.
“She’s very regimented and she has very high goals for herself and she works hard to achieve them so she pushes herself very hard,” Kim Benson said.
A few Graham swimmers have a lot of experience while for others it is their first year swimming competitively. Until they jumped into the pool they did not know how good they could be and have made vast improvement in since the first meet at the start of January.
“Sometimes you have someone who comes in that’s new and just kind of takes off. They have a natural ability toward a sport that they didn’t realize they had and they come in and everybody’s happy about that,” Benson said.
Freshman Brady Jones has burst onto the swimming scene with a first-place finish in the Southwest District for the 50-yard freestyle.
“Brady is a first-year swimmer so he has come quite a long way this season. He’s had a personal best every single meet that he’s swam,” Benson said.
Jones stands at six-foot-three which is a good size for a swimmer and has gotten better each times he jumps into the pool.
“He has a natural build of a swimmer but he worked hard and he’s excited about the level of success he’s had,” Benson said.
For the first time in school history Graham has a boys relay team which consists of Douthat, Jones, Aiden Stout and Jacob White.
Benson is hopeful that they are able to advance to the state meet which takes the top four relays in each event at the region meets.
On the girls side the 4x100-yard freestyle relay of Katie Benson, Kara Benson, Lindsey Billips and Emma Donchetz placed second at the district meet.
Benson is excited about both girls relays and how they will do at the region meet Wednesday.
“They are a formidable relay team so they’ll swim Wednesday and we’ll see what the results are,” Benson said.
The Region 2D meet will take place Wednesday at Virginia high with the top swimmers advancing to the state meet.
“It’s very competitive. The top five individuals will advance this state and the top four relay teams will advance to state,” Benson said.
After spending nine swimmers to the state meet last year, Benson is hoping to send more this time around and improve the team’s 24th-place finish in 2019.
“We had nine swimmers last year that competed in the state tournament for Graham,” Benson said. “I hope to take more this year.”
