PRINCETON — The 2019 season saw the PikeView wrestling team have its highest finish as a team at the state championship but this year they have been battling setbacks all season.
Three of the six wrestlers who went to the state tournament last year as well as a number of promising wrestlers returned this season.
A major setback occurred as four wrestlers, three of whom head coach William Rose thought would qualify for states, were off the team because of bad grades.
Half of the Panther wrestlers are upperclassmen before that but now the team is majority freshmen who have not seen a mat before this season.
“Our problem is we restart every year, I had a group of freshmen come in this year so over half my team is freshmen that have never even been on a mat before,” Rose said.
Seniors Ronald Helsel and Chase Conner both qualified for the state tournament last year and recently crossed 100 wins on the wrestling mat in their high school career.
Rose sees both of them along with junior Nick Holbert having good chances of qualifying for the state tournament this year.
For the freshmen the first year of wrestling is just about learning how to wrestle and understanding the demands of the sport.
“Just learning the moves, learning what to do and being taught how physical of a sport it is. It’s a very rough sport,” Rose said.
The seniors that graduated were not only good wrestlers for for Rose but vital teachers as the team is filled with wrestlers of different ability.
They are able to work individually with wrestlers to teach them new moves while Rose works with the main group getting the basics down.
“I also lost four good teachers in my wrestling room because they were working with the other kids every day,” Rose said. “Grinding with them and teaching them what moves to do, what moves not to do, how to do this, how to do that.”
Some freshman wrestlers can go their entire first year of wrestling without winning a match but everyone for PikeView has at least one win.
“For all of them to have wins their first year I can’t tell you how tickled I am because that’s one of my biggest fears is they don’t have any accomplishments throughout their entire year,” Rose said.
Freshman Marcus Matney has had a strong start to his wrestling career with over 20 wins already this year and a winning record.
“This boy is bull strong. He is a brute for a 195 pound freshman he is doing phenomenal,” Rose said.
Matey was wrestling up weight classes early in the year but since the move to 195 pounds has blossomed.
Alex Jenkins are two freshman who have improved by a lot this season and have bright futures on the mat.
“Alex is wonderful kid, started out had no clue what he’s doing he went 3-2 at our home meet. I think he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Rose said. “Heath has come a long way and he’s done remarkable this year.”
Abbie Collins, the lone female on the team, has been solid as a freshman battling through the struggles that all of them deal with.
“She struggles just like the rest of them. She practices all the same moves, everything she does she’s treated just like one of my guys,” Rose said.
Rose is not the only coach to be giving advice to his wrestlers when they come off the mat following a match. Coaches from opposing teams will see details in the PikeView wrestlers where they could improve and afterwards offer suggestions.
“When your kid comes off the mat and he just lost and you have another coach from another team coming up saying ‘hey man let me show you this, you should try this’ trying to help my kids. How many other sports have that,” Rose said.
Rose did not wrestle and only started watching the sport when his son joined the team five years ago gets advice from the other coaches in the area who are always willing to help.
“If I have questions or problems or anything like that they tell me ‘hey man bring them up, I’ll work with them’, they’re always offering advice,” Rose said. “The wrestling world is a tight knit group and the coaches are all open to helping.”
Having to fulfill 14 weight classes from 106 to 285 pounds Rose is looking for everybody that has an interest in wrestling as he tries to fill each class.
“I’m looking for any kid that wants to get out here and be a part of a team, learn a little bit of discipline and enjoy themselves and that’s what were about,” Rose said.
