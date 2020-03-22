LINDSIDE — Every minute that high school athletics coaches are able to have their team together practicing and playing games is vital to their improvement.
Last year the James Monroe High School softball team had only one upperclassman and this year they are without a senior. Getting another full slate of games and practices in was necessary to develop but the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the season with little hope of resuming.
“They really kind of needed this year to get the whole learning curve and all that squared away for the upcoming season and going into next year as well,” head coach Greg Wickline said.
Lacking any seniors on the team and knowing that everybody will be able to play next year Wickline is grateful that no one on his team’s high school career ended like this. For most other teams they have a few seniors who won’t be able to step onto the field for their final season.
“I hate it for all these other teams that had seniors, I couldn’t imagine what those seniors girls, parents and coaches are having to go through,” Wickline said.
Although all the James Monroe players will get to play next tear they were still upset when they found out the season was suspended as they had put a lot of work into having a successful season which likely will not be shown on the field.
“It’s a grind and they know that and they know the work that they have to put in in order to do it and for this unfortunate thing to happen here it definitely upset them for sure,” Wickline said.
The expectations of the team weren’t extremely high as they are still a young team with playing getting adjusted to the high school level of softball.
Without a star player the Mavericks were going to rely on a team-effort to win games.
“We knew we were going to have to play as a team and we weren’t going to be so good,” Wickline said.
Wickline felt confident that he a large amount of the team was going to be able to contribute to the team at different points into the season.
“This was going to be one of those years where I think we would have been able to plug 13, 14, 15 kids into the lineup,” Wickline said.
This year was essential for the development for the Mavericks to make improvements on last year and solve the issues that would show up early in the season.
“They knew that needed this year to get all kinks worked out and that type of thing and hopefully halfway through the season we would of been able to have gotten a few of those things squared away,” Wickline said.
With a young team and Wickline planning to give everybody an opportunity there was a good chance that players would have been able to improve by leaps and bounds with each game they played.
“It was going to be an interesting year that’s for sure cause I think there would have been a lot of girls that would have been able to get some playing time,” Wickline said.
Without any seniors, the juniors on James Monroe have stepped up to be the leaders through the offseason workouts and the first practices.
“I can’t say enough about those juniors, they absolutely stepped up and and took care of these young ones that’s for sure,” Wickline said.
