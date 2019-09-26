WELCH — Improving and growing up each week has been the motto of Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely.
There are a lot of young players on Mount View that are constantly making small improvements each week during practice and with the game experience they get.
“We still got such a big part of improvement that we need to continue to work on and that’s going to be ongoing thing all year because you don’t become a grown adult overnight, it takes time to get the experience and a couple of hard knocks and correcting those mistakes over and over,” Gravely said.
Last year’s senior-laden team went 10-2 making the first playoff appearance since 2006 but the first-year head coach has 13 upperclassmen on hi team that has split the first four games of the season.
Mount View plays Webster County (2-2) tonight in a matchup that will likely be closer than the 53-6 Golden Knights win last year.
“I am sure they are game ready themselves, based on what happened to them last year against us and I’m sure they don’t want that to happen again,” Gravely said.
Despite the youth, the Golden Knights are reliant on veterans like senior running back Matt Thompson and junior quarterback Jesse Rose. Both of them have missed some time with injuries which have meant younger players have needed to fill their shoes.
“Matt has had some very good games and having Jesse back has been a plus for us,” Gravely said.
Thompson rushed for 192 yards in last week’s win over Summers County and 112 yards in the season-opening victory over River View.
Rose missed both losses where sophomore Justin Haggerty and freshman Ryan Long stepped up admirably. Rose has thrown for 286 in two games.
With Rose at quarterback, Gravely is able to use both of them at different positions on the field.
Sophomore receiver Tony Bailey has stepped up with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over Summers County and the team’s lone touchdown against Man.
The young Golden Knights defense has held its opponents to 26 total points in the two wins while giving up over 40 points in each of the losses.
“I think we have so much talent on both sides of the ball but they’re young guys,” Gravely said. “Defense is going to be one of those things that it won’t take as much time but offense you have to constantly give some attention to.”
The defense will be very important against a Webster County team Friday that has scored 145 points through four games.
The Highlanders have scored 28 or more points in each of their games this season while allowing over 40 points in three of the four games.
The Golden Knights offense has not scored more than 21 points in any of their four games but Gravely is confident that they can put up more points.
“Those teams that score 40 points I just feel like we can play with the best of them,” Gravely said. “We got kids that can light it up if they come with the right attitude and come with everything in place and knowing their assignments,”
With the teams back-to-back in the WVSSAC week four rankings it should be a highly entertaining game. Mount View is 17th and Webster County 18th with just one point separating the two teams.
“I feel like we’ve got a good young defense and we’ve got a good nucleus on offense and if we come prepared this week the way we were coached and listen to it, it should be a pretty durn good game,” Gravely said.
