BLUEFIELD, Va. — Taylyn Strange does not like to talk about the past.
It is a theme the second year Graham softball boss implements often when it comes to her squad.
“What we are trying to do right now is forget everything that has happened in the past. The girls like to bring up, ‘Oh, well two years ago, this is how it went. Three years ago, this is how it went,’” said Strange, the former Bluefield University softball standout.
“I always shut it down and just tell them that we are trying to build a new culture here. Graham sports are typically on the top end of things. Spring sports for baseball and softball have been quite the opposite for many years.”
The Cocke County Tenn. High School alumna has her team buying into that mentality.
“The girls really want it and want all these different things from the school. I keep telling them to get these things and get the recognition, you have to win. We are just trying to focus on forgetting everything they have known. Thankfully, I only have a handful of upperclassmen. When those upperclassmen try to bring up [the past], I am just like no,” Strange explained.
“We’ve got to move forward and look to the future.”
Strange has looked to her senior and junior class to provide leadership. Although there may not be many, those upperclassmen have stepped up to their coach’s expectations.
“I have some seniors stepping up and leading in team bonding stuff. They are coming up with different ideas to help the team get to know each other better since they all have not played together before,” Strange said. “[We are] just trying to do different things like that to build not just the program but a culture around Graham softball.”
After a 6-12 record in her rookie campaign as the G-Girls’ boss, Strange has directed the cardinal and gold to a 3-5 start. A battle that Graham has fought early this season is just finding the correct mix of girls to put on the field with hopes of winning.
“A lot of our early season right now is trying to figure out where everyone’s going to be. We are young—very, very, very young. A lot of it is mixing. We have two seniors and two juniors. The rest are freshmen and sophomores,” said Strange, who is an English 9 teacher at Graham High School. “Not many of them have played together before. [We have been] trying to figure out a mix for them…[and] trying to see what works and what does not work.”
While trying to find the right balance, Strange has found key contributors early.
Chris Flanagan, Graham’s senior third baseman, currently totes a .650 batting average through the first eight contests. Jillian McFarland has come up big for the G-Girls in her freshman campaign. McFarland sees time in the pitching circle while also claiming a .444 batting average. Ashlynn Sarver, a Graham junior, bats .381 for the G-Girls after moving to centerfield this season.
“Chris Flanagan has been at shortstop the past three years. She is at third right now. She is currently hitting .650 in our first eight games. That is pretty huge,” Strange explained.
“Ashlynn Sarver is a junior and she is hitting above .350 right now. She went from hitting in the 100s last year to this year just killing the ball. She has a home run already. Those two are really sticking out to me right now. Jill McFarland is also hitting .444 right now. I put her in the four hole. Beforehand, she told me she is not a hitter but she has come out and been a hitter. We have Mykah Gregory back this year. She is catching. I would love to utilize her in the field because she is an all-around athlete. She is our leadoff hitter right now. She has eight stolen bases on the year. I just have to have her behind the plate right now.”
Riley Harvey (.368), Summer Coburn (.333), Karah Crum (.333), Gregory (.320) and Ja’nise Lanier (.300) each bat over .300 in Graham’s offensive attack that has always impressed Strange since she took the reins of the G-Girls program.
“We hit well. We get on and have some really quick girls that if they get on, they are pretty much destined to score,” Strange said.
However, Strange hopes to see some improvement on Graham’s defensive end.
“Right now, we are really trying to focus on minimizing errors because that has been our problem most of the year. When I took over last year, that was the first thing I saw was fielding. Hitting was beautiful. Fielding was rough,” Strange noted.
“That is hard to adjust right now. We can hit and we can score. Even the games we are losing, except for Richlands, we are scoring. We are just not fielding. We have had a lot of runs scored on us. Moving forward, we just want to clean up the field because that is where most of the runs are coming from our errors.”
Graham has defeated Princeton, James Monroe and Galax on its 2023 campaign. In the G-Girls contest with Galax, Graham managed to secure a 14-13 victory after committing 12 errors.
The G-Girls have fallen twice to Bluefield, while also dropping contests against Richlands, James Monroe, and Galax. Graham hosts Richlands tonight at 7 p.m. and will also welcome Princeton to the Commonwealth on Friday, April 14.
As the G-Girls inch into the middle of their schedule with Southwest District opponents, Strange hopes her squad looks through the windshield instead of its rearview mirror.
“A lot of times we go into these district games and they have never beaten these teams their entire time being here. They have not beaten them in the past. They had a long few years where they barely won any games,” Strange said.
“My message every single time we go in is it is a new year. We went into Richlands and it was like we were terrified because it was Richlands. We can’t go in like that. We have to go in with a fresh mindset that it is a new year. They are a new team also. We cannot let the name get us down — or let our name get us down either.”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
