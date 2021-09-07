BANNER ELK, N.C. — Behind a multi-goal game from fifth-year senior midfielder Yasmin Mosby, the Concord University women’s soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Lees-McRae at Tate Field in non-conference action Tuesday night.
Mosby netted the first and last goals of the game while senior forward Leah Foster had the game’s second goal.
After the Mountain Lions (2-0) hit the cross bar twice in the first 15 minutes of the game, Mosby broke through with a goal in the 27th minute as she received a pass from junior forward Rachel Bell on the right wing and fired a shot to the net.
Mosby and junior midfielders Michelle Brogden and Ellie Hawcroft each had good looks at the goal between the 36th and 41st minutes, but Foster slipped a goal past the LMC (2-1) goalkeeper with less than two minutes left in the first half. Foster’s attempted cross from the right wing was initially deflected by goalkeeper Mallory Roughton, but the ball took a deflection off a defender and ricocheted across the goal line.
The Bobcats had three chances early in the second half, but CU weathered the rally and had ample chances in the second half. Brogden rang a shot off the left post on a 25-yard free kick in the 71st minute. However, the Mountain Lions continued to lead 2-0 until Mosby took a pass from Foster, after a botched clearance from LMC in the 85th minute, and scored for the second time.
Tuesday night was Mosby’s fourth career multi-goal game as she moved into ninth place on the all-time points list at Concord with 64, passing Pilar Elias. Foster inched her way closer to 100 career points as she now stands at 92 after a three-point night.
Foster and Mosby each had four shots in the game while Brogden added three. Concord outshot the Bobcats 21-12 and held an 8-6 edge in shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh stopped all six shots that came her way.
Concord returns to action at Frostburg State at 12 noon Sunday in what will be the Mountain East Conference opener.
