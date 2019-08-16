BRISTOL, Tenn — Coping with a tight Wednesday schedule, a ninety-minute drive from his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn., and an indifferent parking attendant who wasn’t impressed by a VIP parking pass, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chad Finchum was late for his Food City Race Night autograph session in downtown Bristol.
Still, a strong contingent of Finchum fans waited patiently for his arrival and for 45 straight minutes, they interacted with the personable driver. It is times like those, and even more so minutes spent on the track of Bristol Motor Speedway and other local speedways that makes Finchum appreciate his fan base.
“I live in Knoxville, only an hour-and-a-half away, and I have many family and friends who come up to the race. I raced at Kingsport Speedway many years in addition to Bristol and think I have built up a pretty good fan base in this area,” said Finchum. “They enjoy watching a guy who raced on these local tracks race at a high level at Bristol.”
Finchum won the track championship at Kingsport Speedway in 2013 and notched his only career K & N Pro Series win in 2016 at Bristol. In addition, he had his best Xfinity finish there in the spring, taking the checkered flag in the 20th position. He believes he is poised to improve on those results on Friday night if, as he puts it, “all of the stars line up.”
“Our 20th place finish was pretty good, but we came up a little short of where we thought we would be. After our first round of qualifying, we were 14th fastest, but we got a little tight during the race and that cost us some track position,” Finchum said.
“Realistically, though, we have an opportunity to run 13th to 15th with even a chance to finish Top-Ten.
Finchum likens the racing at Bristol to those days when he raced late-model cars. He believes a driver can approach the race the way the drivers did in the 90’s where, as long as you had a car that would handle well through the corners, you could take horsepower and aerodynamics out of the equation and put the race into the hands of the driver and crew.
“It brings a sense of old-school racing back,” he said.
“It takes me back to my roots and how we used to set up cars. Anytime a driver can feel comfortable behind the wheel, they’re going to do better.”
For most race car drivers, optimism generally runs high and expectations are often exaggerated to some degree. Regardless of that, Finchum’s goal has always been to ascend the racing ladder and maybe someday find himself in a full-time Cup Series car. While not being specific, Finchum is hoping to be in a Cup car next season.
“Every driver goes to bed at night thinking about if or when they’re going to make it to the Cup series and, if so, how they’re going to do it,” said Finchum. “How can they set themselves apart from other drivers? How do they stand out when other teams are looking at them as well as others? Those questions aside, the only thing I know how to do is get in behind the wheel of that car and get as much out of it as possible, hopefully bringing it home in one piece.”
Finchum will be driving the #66 Apple Barn/Smithbilt Homes Toyota Supra. But first, he will enjoy the home crowd cheers during driver introductions and the pre-race truck ride-around.
“The grandstands wrap the entire racetrack and when you walk out for driver introductions and you see all those fans, it’s awesome,” he said. “When they start cheering, the aluminum bleachers start vibrating. It’s an experience unlike any other.”
———
