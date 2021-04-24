BLUEFIELD — The Wyoming East softball team took a 12-2 win at Bluefield on Friday night. But the Lady Warriors had to play seven innings to collect it.
Wyoming East pitcher Olivia Hylton struck out 14 Lady Beavers batters in a meeting of section rivals on Bluefield’s home turf.
“We’ve not been run-ruled yet,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed, who is on a rebuilding mission at Bluefield.
“That’s one of our goals, not to get run-ruled, because it’s happened so much in the past. It’s really the only goal we’re achieving so far. We played seven innings against Shady Springs Monday night and we played seven innings tonight,” said Reed.
Hylton helped her own cause with a pair of hits and scoring two runs. Linda Hill scored three runs for Wyoming East.
Lexie Graham and Reagan Anderson scored Bluefield’s runs in the second inning.
Jordan Jones took the loss in the circle for the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield plays five games in five days next week, traveling to Wyoming East on Monday night, playing at home versus Graham on Tuesday, facing Montcalm at home on Wednesday, and Mount View at home on Thursday, wrapping the week up at Graham on Friday.
