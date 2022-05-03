NEW RICHMOND — The Bluefield softball team was confounded once again in its quest to unseat Wyoming East in sectional play, falling 5-2 to the top-seeded Lady Warriors in Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 action on the road, Tuesday.
The Lady Beavers could yet meet the Lady Warriors one more time before this week is wrapped up, however.
The Lady Warriors’ Olivia Hylton pitched a no-hitter through four innings, striking out eight on and walking four her way to the victory.
“I really have to give her credit. She pitched very well tonight,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
Bluefield starting pitcher Maddie Lawson gave up five runs over the first four innings to absorb the loss. Cara Brown pitched the final two.
Wyoming East’s Andrea Laxton got a big hit in the first inning, knocking in a couple of runs to get the early surge going for the Lady Warriors.
Bluefield will play either PikeView or Westside at home today at 6 p.m. to determine who faces Wyoming East in Thursday’s sectional championship.
Wyoming East 5, Bluefield 2
Bluefield……000 002 — 2 4 2
Wyoming East….320 000 — 5 5 0
Maddie Lawson (4), Cara Brown (2) and Grace Richardson. Olivia Hylton and Kaylee Baine. W— Hylton. L— Lawson.
River View 8, Montcalm 0
BRADSHAW — Samantha Heffinger pitched a three-hit shutout and the Lady Raiders defeated visiting Montcalm in the opening round of the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 softball tournament at River View.
Heffinger struck out five and walked none on her way to the five-inning victory.
Brooke Fuller hit a home run and finished with three RBIs for the Lady Raiders, who will play at James Monroe today. Hannah Honosky had a double and scored two runs. Kaylee Baldwin had a hit and two RBIs.
Natalie Sigmon absorbed the loss in the ring for the Lady Generals, who play Mount View at home today.
