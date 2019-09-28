NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson doesn't have a cardiologist appointment scheduled, but that might be on his to-do list.
Thompson's Warriors squandered a 26-7 third-quarter lead before pulling off a comeback win at against James Monroe, 38-35 Friday night. The win was the Warriors' third straight one-score victory after close games against Nicholas County and Oak Hill the previous two weeks.
"I'm surprised I'm not in the doctor's office on a heart monitor right now," Thompson joked after the game. "That was a great James Monroe team. Monroe Mohler and Xander Castillo, those were dominating players that came to play tonight. But we showed up and came to play, too, and we pulled it out."
For the Warriors, it looked early as though the string of close games would come to an end.
After turning the ball over on downs near the goal line, the tough field position played in East's favor. On second down, an errant snap went through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving East a 2-0 lead.
The next three scores would come via Caleb Bower, who rushed from 1, 5 and 53 yards to establish a 20-0 lead.
The Mavericks salvaged the first half, though, by stopping each two-point conversion attempt while getting on the board themselves.
The Warriors continued their roll early into the second half, looking to put the game away.
They took a 26-7 lead after quarterback Seth Ross scrambled left and made a throw to the end zone while being tackled, The ball found its way into the hands of Caden Lookabill.
Afterward, it was the duo of Castillo and Mohler that stole the limelight.
With 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, Mohler found Castillo racing down the left sideline for a 90-yard score to cut the deficit. On the Mavericks' next drive it was more of the same, as Mohler again led his team 90 yards, with a 40-yard completion followed by a 50-yard throw to Castillo again, making it a 26-21 game.
"We had things open in the first half, we just couldn't make the connections," James Monroe head coach Chris Boothe said. "It was there, we just couldn't connect. We started connecting there. There wasn't any difference in the play calls. They were there in the first half, we just didn't hit them. We started hitting them and it showed."
The Mavericks' furious comeback continued on their next drive after a 60-yard completion set up a 5-yard rushing score from Mohler, giving them their first lead of the night at 29-26 advantage.
Wyoming East had an answer of its own on the following drive when Ross scrambled and found Lookabill, placing the ball just over the defender for a 32-29 lead.
Despite their best efforts, the Warriors still failed to find an answer for Castillo on the other side of the ball. Castillo scored again from 60 yards out on the next drive, giving Mohler over 300 yards passing in just under eight minutes of game time.
East retook the lead with just over four minutes remaining on a 5-yard touchdown run from Alex Hall, and held it with a timely turnover. With 3:17 left in the game, senior McQuade Canada came away with his second interception and the Warriors ran out the clock to remain unbeaten.
"The coaches just told us they wanted the slots to play up on their man," Canada said. "My man was in the slot and I just kind of stuck my arm on him. The quarterback just threw it up and I made a play on the ball. I honestly thought he was going to go back to his man (Castillo), since he was roasting us all game, but he threw it to my guy and I just made a play on it."
Wyoming East moves to 4-0 and will travel to River View next week. James Monroe drops to 2-2 and will return home to host Covington, Va.
