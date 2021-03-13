BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield High School boys basketball team made a late comeback surge in the final period before losing steam, finishing with a 60-54 loss to Wyoming East Saturday afternoon at Brushfork Armory.
Tanner Whitten paced the Warriors with a double-double, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds. He went 9-for-9 at the free throw line.
Chase York scored 15 points with two steals and two assists for Wyoming East while Garrett Mitchell scored 14 points with an assist and five steals.
Caleb Fuller scored 32 points to lead the Beavers (3-1), grabbing nine rebounds and three steals while handing out a pair of assists. RJ Hairston had a double-double for Bluefield, scoring 15 points and collecting 12 rebounds.
Bluefield returns to action on Wednesday, observing St. Patrick’s Day at Oak Hill.
River View 65,
Sherman 51
BRADSHAW — Payton Hale fired up eight of his 17 total points in the decisive final quarter and the Raiders held on to collect a victory over Class A Sherman at The Shipyard on Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Dobbs and Chase Porter scored 16 points apiece for River Views. Dobbs ended up with 10 rebounds and Porter rounded up five boards. Malik Woodson added nine points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (2-1).
Dalton Rollo scored 19 points to pace the Tide. Logan Green added 10.
River View plays James Monroe on Wednesday night in a girls and boys doubleheader at Bradshaw.
MCA 82
Lewisburg Baptist 42
LEWISBURG — Sam Boothe scored 23 points and Cruz Testerman scored 21 points and the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity collected its fifth consecutive victory.
Tanner Keathley added 13 points for the Cavaliers (5-2) and Zack Coleman added 10 points.
Dakota Parker scored 18 points for the Lions and Austin Beane chipped in 10 points.
MCA hosts Beth Haven Christian on Friday
Girls Game
MCA 53
Lewisburg Baptist 41
LEWISBURG — Kayey Trump scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers past the Lions in WVCEA action in Lewisburg, on Saturday.
Karis Trump scored 15 points for MCA (4-1) while Aleigha Hill added 11 points while pulling down eight rebounds.
The Lady Cavaliers play at Greenbrier East on Thursday.
PikeView 65, Summers County 29
HINTON — Dylan Blake scored 29 points to lead the Panthers past the Bobcats on the road Saturday night.
Jake Coalson scored 23 points with six rebounds for Pike View and Tyler Meadows added 10 points. Blake had five rebounds and Ryan Pennington had six rebounds, four assist and four blocked shots.
Hunter Thomas scored 11 to lead the Bobcats.
PikeView returns to action at home versus Greenbrier East on Thursday.
Middle School Sports
Boys Basketball
MCA 42, Lewisburg Baptist 8: MJ Patton scored 17 points and nabbed 12 steals for the Cavs (4-2). Duke Testerman added 10 points and Gage Thompson had nine points and nine rebounds.
MCA plays Glenwood at home on Monday.
Girls Basketball
MCA 33, Lewisburg 19: Aleigha Hill scored 13 points for the Lady Cavaliers. Karis Trump had six points and six rebounds.
MCA (5-0) plays Glenwood at home on Monday.
