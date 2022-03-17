PRINCETON — The Princeton softball team had its hands full with Wyoming East in the Lady Tigers’ home opener on Thursday night, but scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to remain in contention toward the end of an 8-4 loss in Princeton.
Wyoming East’s Olivia Hylton (1-1) picked up the win, striking out 11 batters on her way to her first victory of the 2022 spring season.
Hylton went 2-for-5 for the Lady Warriors, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning that finally gave East some breathing room after taking a 1-0 lead in the first. Brehm put that learly ead on with a solo shot.
Princeton’s Emma Johnson (0-1) struck out six and allowed seven earned runs off 11 hits from a veteran Wyoming East team.
Skylur Rice went 2-for-3 for the Lady Tigers (0-1). Abbi Jenkins unloaded a two-run homer for Princeton in the sixth inning.
Hayden Jones and Peyton Agnew also had hits for Princeton.
The Lady Tigers go on the road to Greenbrier East today. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Bluefield 20, Mount View 0 (5 inn.)
BLUEFIELD — Hunter Harmon struck out 11 batters over four hitless innings and Bluefield’s baseball team collected a lopsided win over the visiting Golden Knights at Bowen Field, on Thursday.
Harmon helped himself with a solo home run, finishing with five RBIs on the day.
Kerry Collins went 3-for-4 for Bluefield, hitting two inside-the-park home runs and driving in five runs on the day. Bryson Redmond went 3-for-4 and Ryker Brown went 2-for-2.
Bluefield plays Princeton in a season’s first meeting of rivals at Bowen Field today. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
