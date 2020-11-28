CHARLESTON — The Super Six will not be held at Wheeling Island Stadium for the first time since 1993.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission made the decision Friday to move the football state championships from Wheeling to Charleston due to Ohio County continuing to be in orange on the COVID-19 metrics map.
Teams in Ohio County that made the playoffs had their seasons ended before they could play when the county was in orange for the first week of the playoffs.
The last time that the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field hosted the Super Six was in 1993 when it had been the long-time host.
The schedule is expected to remain the same with the Class AA title game Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The following day the Class AAA game is set for noon with the Class A game at 7 p.m.
Bluefield has a chance to make its fourth consecutive state championship game as it hosts Fairmont Senior today in the Class AA semifinal game. Four of the 11 state titles for the Beavers have come at Laidley Field.
