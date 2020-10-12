MORGANTOWN — The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 24 Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium will be televised on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m.
This week, the Mountaineers face Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon on FS1. Tickets went on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. on Monday at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.
The Mountaineers will welcome fans back to Milan Puskar Stadium for this matchup. The stadium will operate at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
