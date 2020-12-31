BLUEFIELD — The defense of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team has taken on a crash course titled “How to Defend the Triple Option,” an offense seldom used these days at the college level.
That’s the big story heading into today’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl game as West Virginia (5-4) faces the Black Knights of Army (9-2). The game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN with kickoff just after 4 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn.
“It’s going to be a fun afternoon,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown in a virtual press conference. He termed the bowl appearance as “a tremendous opportunity for our team. There’s going to be a lot of attention on this game. I would maybe even say that it’s going to be the most-watched bowl game outside of the national semifinals.”
Army’s soldiers-in-training from West Point, N.Y., arrived in Tennessee with an arsenal of runners and a pair of quick-deciding quarterbacks. The rushing attack has tilted time of possession in the service academy’s favor most of the season.
“Getting off the field’s going to be an issue,” Brown said.
West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said, “You try the best you can. At the end of the day, they have 11 and we have 11. And if all 11 … are doing their job, it tends to work out.”
“One thing I know about this offense is, they have answers for everything you do.”
Darius Stills, the Mountaineers’ premier defensive lineman, said, “You watch them on film, Army is a very disciplined team. They come off the ball hard, low, every single snap. … You’ve got to be more aggressive. You’ve got to be prepared to take your game up to another level. And we understand that.”
On Tuesday, Stills made first team Associated Press All-America, the first such honor for a WVU player since Tavon Austin in 2012. Sophomore linebacker Tykee Smith was named to third team AP All-American.
The WVU offense is stocked with weapons, too. Jarret Doege has thrown the ball for 2,428 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Winston Wright Jr. has caught 45 passes for 528 yards, and Leddie Brown is 45 rushing yards away from the 1,000-yard milestone.
The Mountaineers seemed to be rolling in mid-November after a 24-6 win over TCU in Morgantown. Then, scheduled games were scrambled and canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and WVU ended the regular season with a 42-6 loss at Iowa State.
West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said that produced a commitment to look ahead to a year-end treat.
“All of it is finding ways to motivate everybody in the building to go out and put a good product out on the field and finish this thing the way we want to finish it,” Parker said.
“Our guys are just ready to play,” Neal Brown said. “Anytime you play as bad as we did the last time out, you’re ready to play another game. So that’s where we’re at.”
The Mountaineers’ last trip to the Liberty Bowl ended with a 45-37 loss to Texas A&M in 2012.
It’s been two decades since West Virginia took a bowl game victory in the state of Tennessee. In Don Nehlen’s last game as a coach, the Old Gold and Blue took a 49-38 shootout over Ole Miss in the 2000 Music City Bowl in Nashville.
The Mountaineers and Army have not met in football since 1961, when WVU took a 7-3 win. The West Pointers won the other two games in the all-time series.
The Black Knights stepped in to compete in today’s bowl game after the University of Tennessee bowed out on Dec. 21 due to “Covid-19 issues,” according to press reports. Three days later, Army signed up to play in Memphis – after their Independence Bowl commitment was canceled due to scheduling problems with potential Pac-12 opponents.
Army coach Jeff Monken said, “Sometimes things turn out even better than you thought they would and we are so thankful to everyone who supported our program and worked to make this happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.