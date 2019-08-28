MORGANTOWN -- His profile has been far lower than it is large, and that has been the way Reese Donahue likes it.
At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he casts a large shadow over any opponents offense, but like most native West Virginia kids, he’s out of Milton by way of Cabell Midland High School, he is a believer that actions speak louder than words.
“I do my best to stay out of media,” he said, and on a defense where David Long was making nearly every tackle, there never really were long lines waiting to engage Donahue in conversation.
In a way, that’s always been a shame because is a highly intelligent, engaging young man who only once really slipped out of the media cocoon he had put himself into and that was the October day last year after beating Kansas he went out to midfield, dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girl friend Sarah Moore.
That made headlines ... but other than that, especially as a defensive lineman in Tony Gibson’s 3-5-3 alignment which did not call for heroics from the front three, he was a member of the supporting cast.
That may change this year and, as a senior, as a man who has a team leading 25 starts and 37 games played, he’s ready for it.
“I’m ready to show the country who I really am,” he said on Tuesday as he prepared or his final WVU season. “This is an opportunity I have. I have one season left. I’ve got nothing to hold back. I’m excited about it.”
No, he’s not going to send quarterbacks scurrying for their lives play after play.
That’s not his style.
“I’m not saying I’m Bruce Irving, because I’m not. At the same time, I don’t think people give me the respect that I deserve,” he said.
That goes for the defense as a whole.
“I think a lot of people are underrating this defense and this defensive line. I take that personal because I’ve been around a lot. I’ve played a lot,” he said.
And he’s done his thing the way it should be done. This year, though, with a four-man front and sharing time with the young star Dante Stills from Fairmont. his assignment changes.
He can be more aggressive, creative even.
No, he his hardly a clone of Stills, but that doesn’t change the freedom he now feels.
“If you watch my style of play, I’m a big run stuffer. I eat up a lot of gaps by my style of play, even in this defense,” he said. “That allows more linebacker penetration. Dante is more penetration, goes for big plays, sacks.
“But, if you look at it at the end of the season, if we play the same amount of reps, i’ll probably have more run stops, he’ll have more sacks.”
Then he made an interesting observation.
“Like I said, I’m not a Bruce Irvin ... but Bruce Irvin also is not me. We’re just different. There’s no right or wrong. Bruce was a pass rusher,” he said.
Each has its place, a role in upsetting an offense.
“ That’s why we have (defensive end) Taijh Alston. He’s 250 pounds and it’s fourth and 1 and we need a stop to go to a bowl do you want Taijh in there or me and Dante? if it’s fourth and 12 vs. Oklahoma and we can get off the field and win and go to a bowl, do you want me in there or Taijh Alston?
“Just because one player is better at one thing, doesn’t mean a player is better as a whole.”
The difference in the defenses is philosophical, not physical. Gibson felt he couldn’t get enough big, powerful, fast defensive lineman to play four and that he would find it far easier to feature linebackers and safeties.
This defensive group, headed by coordinator Vic Koenning, believes they are there and thinks has bult a strong defensive line with Donahue, the Stills brother, Alston, Reuben Jones and Jefferey Pooler Jr.
“You were more of an occupier [of blockers] before, now you’re more of a playmaker. Ultimately it’s still football. A gap, B gap, C gap, cover two ... it doesn’t change,” Donahue said. “It’s different for me because instead of fighting two people I’ll be fighting one. Instead of playing laterally, I’ll be playing more vertically. I’ll be more disruptive.
“One major difference is being able to go on either side of the man, maybe pass rushing, maybe slanting slanting. Having four men down up front allows you more one on one.”
James Madison will give everyone a look at the new defense.
