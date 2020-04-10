MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe will go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Tshiebwe’s intentions Wednesday to request an evaluation from an NBA undergraduate advisory committee.
“Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return,” Huggins said.
The deadline is June 3 to withdraw from consideration for the draft and return to school.
Tshiebwe started all 31 games as a freshman, leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 11.2 points per game and in rebounding at 9.3.
He was named to the all-Big 12 second team and the league’s all-freshman team.
