MORGANTOWN — You’ll pardon West Virginia’s football coach Neal Brown if feels a little bit the way Joe Judge of the then-Washington Senators felt in 1927 after his team had been demolished, 21-1, by the New York Yankees’ lineup that had come to be known as Murderer’s Row.
“Those fellows not only beat you but they tear your heart out,” Judge said.
Brown, you see, had just faced a college football Murderer’s Row of his own in Big 12 opponents No. 11 Texas, previously ranked Iowa State, No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 12 Baylor in as scary an October as you can imagine.
But unlike Judge, who after talking about the Yankees “eat your heart out” added “I wish the season was over,” Brown is looking forward to playing the season to its conclusion so he can clearly see just what his team can do when they pick on someone their own size.
This will give him a much clearer picture of strengths and weaknesses of his team as he builds for the future and tries to figure a way to qualify for a bowl game.
Certainly, October showed him that there is a long way to go between the team he inherited in his first season as WVU coach and the Big 12 elite as it was highlighted through this string of four games.
The most glaring problem was the complete lack of a running game, mainly because the offensive line was impotent in the ground game.
In those four games, WVU had one rushing touchdown and that was from a yard out by quarterback Austin Kendall. There have been no rushing touchdowns in the last three games.
The Mountaineers failed to rush for 100 yards in any game in October, hitting rock bottom against Baylor when they rushed for 14 yards. The average rushing yardage over the four games was 50.5 yards a game.
There was a total lack of sustained offense over the final three games as the six touchdowns scored in three consecutive 14-point performances included an interception return for a score, a 95-yard kickoff return by freshman Winston Wright and an 83-yard scoring bomb to George Campbell.
Why has the offense sputtered so badly?
You can blame the quarterback – that’s who everyone usually does blame – but that’s like blaming the kid you were cheating off of on the math final.
Or you could blame the coach, but that’s like blaming the math teacher for not teaching it to you when you cut class every other day and didn’t do the homework.
You could blame the running backs, but that’s like blaming the guy that gave you a tip that a mule was going to outrun Secretariat.
No, the problem with the offense fell on an offensive line that really never had a chance.
It’s center from last year unexpectedly transferred, his replacement did not play well, that man’s replacement had a season-ending injury and they wound up with a redshirt freshman, Briason Mays, a year early being thrust into a key position.
The group they wound up with was young and, there’s no kind way to put it, overmatched. Only senior Colton McKivitz rose above it all and played at the highest level, which is necessary for success in the Big 12.
The defense, on the other hand, grew throughout the year despite having young personnel, injuries, dismissals, transfers and having to shuffle people into and out of positions.
Against Baylor, led by what has become one of the best WVU defensive lines in memory, they nearly sprung an upset even with a non-existent offense.
The schedule gives the Mountaineers a chance to grab some victories, beginning as they return home on Saturday for the first time in almost a week against Texas Tech. They follow that with a trip to Kansas State, which upset No. 5 Oklahoma and is a team on the rise, then play Oklahoma State at home on Senior Day, then close out the regular season with a trip to TCU.
With four games left, it’s highly possible that Neal Brown will play a lot of young players we have not seen yet as he can do that without costing them their redshirts.
At the same time, there is one older player you are almost sure to see, Bowling Green transfer quarterback Jarret Doege, who will surely be in the mix next year challenging Austin Kendall for the starting job.
