MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins is moving toward the Basketball Hall of Fame with baby steps.
He took another one on Monday when he was announced as part of the inaugural class of the Conference-USA Hall of Fame.
Going into the 25-person class that honors coaches, administrators and student-athletes from all sports the conference offers is his best player from his time at Cincinnati, Kenyon Martin.
Huggins coached in Conference-USA while at Cincinnati from 1995 to 2004. There, he was named Coach of the Year for three consecutive seasons: 1997-98, 1998-1999 and 1999-2000
In 1997-98 the current Mountaineers coach, who has been twice nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame, was the National Coach of the Year. He won Conference-USA’s Men’s Basketball Coach of the Decade honor from 1995 to 2004.
In 10 years in C-USA, Huggins won a share of eight regular season titles, five of them outright, with four post-season crowns, including 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2004.
Each year he coached in C-USA he made the NCAA Championships, reaching the Elite Eight in 1996, compiling a conference record of 123-33 while putting together an overall mark of 259-70.
His teams were ranked No. 1 fifteen times and were in the Top 25 for 138 of the 184 weekly polls, earning Top 10 status 10 times.
Under Huggins, Martin earned Consensus National Player of the Year honors in 2000 while also being named C-USA’s Player of the Year that same season. He is the conference’s only three-time Defensive Player of the year and was the leader of the 1999-2000 team that was ranked No. 1 for most of the season.
Huggins always maintained he would have won the National Championship that year had Martin not broken his leg in the conference playoff quarterfinal against Saint Louis.
Matin went on to become C-USA’s only No. 1 NBA draft selection and played 14 years in the league.
Martin was named the C-USA Male Athlete of the Decade of 1995-2004.
