MORGANTOWN — The New York Jets just well may have made the best free agent signing of this year’s post draft scramble for talent by latching onto West Virginia’s wide receiver George Campbell.
You can’t prove that point out of statistics, for Campbell’s entire collegiate career consisted of 32 receptions for 675 yards.
Coming out of high school, Campbell was a first round draft pick just waiting his turn. He carried five stars next to his name from the recruiting services.
He committed first to Michigan, then a week before signing day switched to Florida State back when Florida State was one of the gold standards by which college football teams were judged.
He was considered a recruiting coup, the third ranked receiver in the nation in 2015 according to 247Sports rankings and the No. 26 overall prospect by Rivals calculations, being an Adonis at 6-3 and 184 pounds and having clocked a 4.36 40-yard dash.
Before the 2016 season he underwent groin surgery and when they performed it they discovered it came from a hip injury and he wound up redshirting that year. Over the next few years, it was more of the same.
He rehabbed from the injury and was getting into playing shape in 2017 when another injury ended his season and forced him to miss the spring.
After that 2018 season, which saw him close his Seminole career with just 13 catches, he transferred, first committing to Penn State, then a week before signing day, he joined WVU as its final recruit.
He believes it was a blessing that he wound up at WVU.
“For a guy like me, everything happens for a reason. I wasn’t able to get into Penn State and West Virginia opened up,” he said. “It was a great opportunity. It was a good fit. I was able to do things, build relationships. It allowed me to branch out and find a new home.”
His first catch at WVU was a touchdown of 28 yards against James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019. There was a touchdown against Missouri in the next game and another against North Carolina State in the next. Four catches, three touchdowns to open his Mountaineer career. And, on top of that, he was proving himself to be one of the coverage men on WVU’s special teams.
“Things happen,” he said. “In football, you got to be a team player, you got to be willing to do things for the team. It can help you win games and if you are fighting for a job it can help you get playing.”
As WVU got into the heart of the season, Campbell was overlooked and it showed as the offense went flat.
But down the stretch, once Jarret Doege took over the QB role, he re-emerged, and caught 13 passes in games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, gaining 99, 92 and 92 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Campbell’s season showed only 19 catches for 469 yards, but there were seven touchdowns — including a season-high 83-yard TD catch versus Baylor — and when you consider the Mountaineers threw only 19 touchdown passes it shows just what kind of threat Campbell really was.
Is he a gamble? Of course, which is why he wasn’t drafted.
And the Jets seem the perfect fit.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.