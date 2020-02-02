MORGANTOWN — There are two kinds of players you have to root for.
The first is those who are so gifted that they turn their sport into an art form, be it Willie Mays or Tavon Austin, Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali.
The second of those is those who were passed over with that gift and who, instead, have have had to scrap and work for everything they got.
Their ceiling may not be as high, but it may be more of an accomplishment when they reach it.
Such a player is West Virginia’s Chase Harler.
You will not see him on All-America teams. Not on All-Conference teams.
Chase Harler doesn’t even start at West Virginia.
But that isn’t what it’s about for him.
See, the road hasn’t been smooth. No one suggested he should have played ahead of Jevon Carter. No one argues when a freshman, Miles “Deuce” McBride comes in and grabs a lot of playing time.
But Harler has made himself into an indispensable member of what is going to be a team that will threaten for the Big 12 Tournament and a deep NCAA Tournament run.
He is Mr. Steady, a senior on the least experienced team in the nation. He’s a player who comes out of some games with more bruises than points, but who can score when needed and isn’t shy about pulling the trigger at a crucial moment.
Such was the case in a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at the Coliseum.
WVU won by nine and he scored eight, two of them on 3-point shots and the other being a two when his big toe was just barely on the line.
What’s more, the points came at such a time when Kansas State was trying to rally.
Having been around for four years, Harler’s prepared himself for late-game heroics.
“I guess maybe there’s a little more concentration,” he said. “We ran a really good play. We set a back screen off Derek (Culver). He had like 15 points and 15 rebounds, so they had to have a man on him.
“Luckily, I’d missed most of my shots before that so they didn’t guard me. I was wide open,” he said, starting to crack a wry smile. “I mean, I don’t want to make all my shots. They’ll guard me all the time. This way they get away from me.”
He laughed at his own joke and said, “Hey, that’s pretty good. I’ll have to use that more.”
It wasn’t always this much fun for Harler, who is from Moundsville by way of Wheeling Central.
“I had doubts,” he admitted. “Not really playing my freshman year, kind of finding myself out of the rotation my sophomore year, and I had kind of a down season last season. I was kind of thinking what’s next for me last year.
“I’ve been here four years and gotten through it and everything I’ve been through has been worth it.”
He plays with confidence now and with a swagger. He’ll take a charge, he’ll get in an opponent’s face.
He’s far more physical than he appears to be, although he even jokes about that.
“That’s why I don’t go in the paint too much,” he said. “I stay out there by the 3-point line. Those guys inside are banging, I give them all the credit.”
But they know he’s got their backs, too.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.
