MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown says he’s “hopeful and consciously optimistic” that we will have college football this fall but says he’s not nearly as certain it will be college football as we’ve come to know it.
“Right now, I’m not sure we are going to have what we have come to know as a normal fall football Saturday,” he said.
That, of course, could mean many things. If social distancing is in effect, it could mean no tailgate parties. It could be stadiums sold only half full so you can have space between seating. It could mean no fans at all allowed in.
But Brown stresses that he remains “hopeful and consciously optimistic” that there will be a season.
There are others, led by the nation’s premium expert on pandemics such as the COVID-19 one that has shut down our nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who are far more cautious moving forward.
“I would love to be able to have all sports back but as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when I look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet,” Dr. Fauci told The New York Times in a one-on-one interview.
Fauci says that improved, precise testing and a decline in the spread of the disease are essential before you can consider bringing sports back, especially in packed stadiums with all the social interactions that go on around them.
“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything. If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”
Rushing into it, Fauci warns, would be a mistake.
“If we let our desire to prematurely get back to normal, we can only get ourselves right back in the same hole we were in a few weeks ago,” he said.
There is, however, tremendous pressure to get football season in. In North Central West Virginia and Morgantown, in particular, football’s impact on the economy is incalculable from restaurants to hotels to WVU, which virtually runs its athletic department off the revenue made through football.
The uncertainty has Brown being flexible in his approach to preparation for what lies ahead.
“I think we have done a nice job led by Commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby and the athletic directors in our conference on taking a wait and see approach and not getting too far out into the future,” Brown said. “Everybody is dealing with this and where we’re making mistakes is making declarations for really far down the road, so we haven’t done that.
“What we are doing now is focusing on that May 31 date [when the Big 12’s ban on athletic activities either ends or will be extended]. I think [WVU athletic director Shane Lyons], who leads the Big 12 oversight committee, they have been commissioned with figuring out what a return to play will look like and they are working on that.
“Right now what we’re doing is remaining hopeful of playing the season on time. I’m sure it won’t be a normal fall.”
Brown is trying not to get ahead of himself in planning the return.
“Initially, when this first came down, we took it week to week,” he said. “When the conference came down with the May 31 date, then we planned through May 31. We have now stretched our calendar through the end of June. That’s what we’re working on right now.
“Even though we can’t track the workouts, the workouts he is handing out are building up toward a potential return at the end of July sometime leading into a season starting on a time. That’s how it is right now.
“We are planning on a mid-July return and what our expectations for our players are if we return at that time.”
Brown believes once they get the go ahead and regather, that it looks like they will be aiming to get the season started six weeks after that.
“The oversight committee, which Lyons leads, is dealing with a multitude of people on this and one of them is a group that’s all health, medical and wellness related. I think everyone is leaning toward a six-week lead-in to returning to play now,” Brown said.
“That gives you time for strength and conditioning and then you kind of gradually incline into football. I think six weeks are fair. In fact, I think what’s being done so far has been fair and equitable which is important. I think the return to play model will be equitable, too. I’m like most coaches. I just want to know what it is and what it looks like so we can plan for it.”
Meanwhile, he is keeping his finger on the pulse of the situation and the pulse of his players.
“My antennae is up for the mental health and well being of our players,” he said. “We are spread across the country, everyone’s situation is different. A lot of our guys are riding emotional roller coasters.
“Think about it, you’ve been out on your own, now after a couple of years away you are back in your home and going through things with your family. You are dealing with a lot, so I try to keep in tune with them and if I feel frustration levels or I feel people are getting into a negative place, we cut back a lot.
“You have almost get a temperature for each day and how it’s going or each week and how it’s going, then be able to adjust your plan.”
