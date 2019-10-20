MORGANTOWN — Oh, the things people say.
Let’s go back to last May, spring practice, Neal Brown in that “getting to know you” phase with his first West Virginia team.
What did he like about his team then?
“Maybe our most talented position is at running back,” Brown said.
He hadn’t changed his mind a week before the season started.
Tom Bragg of the Charleston Gazette-Mail led his Aug. 21 story with this:
“One of the few things not up for debate early in the Neal Brown era of West Virginia University football is the talent present in the running back room.”
You can fool some of the people some of the time, but, I guess, you can fool me all of the time for two days later, writing a story under the headline “McKoy sitting on a big senior season” I quoted Brown as saying:
“If McKoy stays healthy, he’s sitting on a big year,” Brown said. “You can sense that.”
We are now seven games into the season, WVU is 3-4 and the biggest weakness is one of the most anemic running games ever seen on a campus known over the years for its ability to run.
West Virginia ranks 126 out of 130 Division 1 teams in rushing yardage per game, having gained just 88 yards per contest. The Mountaineers are averaging 2.6 yards per rushing attempt.
And poor Kennedy McKoy. That big season he was sitting on has turned into a nightmare.
True – he is WVU’s leading rusher, but only because someone has to be. He has gained 188 yards rushing in seven games, 2.8 per try.
What’s more, McKoy was being groomed to be a major part of the passing game as a receiver out of the backfield, but while he is third in receptions with 21, they have produced only 89 yards, 4.2 per catch.
When the season opened, it looked like a four-man rotation running the ball with Tevin Bush running some novelty stuff. However, Bush is now transferring and Martell Pettaway has decided to redshirt and the word is he is contemplating transferring.
So what happened that this strength turned to a weakness and has been unable to gain 100 rushing yards in five of seven starts. And what happened to McKoy, who seemed to be perched or a big season, after gaining more than 800 yards last year in a pass-oriented offense?
Neal Brown was faced with that question the Tuesday before WVU went and gained only 51 total rushing yards on 30 carries – 1.7 per try – against Oklahoma and McKoy could manage no more than 1 yard on 4 carries.
“I think if you look at the N.C. State and Kansas games, he was closer to his potential, then he turned an ankle against Texas and wasn’t as effective against Iowa State as he needs to be and he realizes that,” Brown said.
“He’s had some opportunities in open field and hasn’t made the most of those. I don’t think he’s playing poorly.
“He’s getting opportunities. We have to do a better job of blocking for him and he’s got to do a better job in the open field as well.”
This is not to lay it all on McKoy, who is as mystified as everyone is why this year has come unraveled for him.
Certainly, a patchwork offensive has been a major concern, so much so that the under performance of the backs in the running game probably has much to do with no holes to run through as it does with their ability to pick holes or take advantage of them.
The injury to Josh Sills, who was considered a strength up front, and the necessity of having to play a freshman center in Briason Mays has limited what the offensive line has been able to do.
Moving forward, with an open weekend before returning against an unbeaten Baylor team on Thursday, Oct. 31 in an 8 p.m. game that will be televised on ESPN, has got to figure out ways to create a running game that will at least give defenses something to think about as the season plays on.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.