Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.