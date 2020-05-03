MORGANTOWN — If you can think back to that other world in which we lived, the pre-coronavirus world, to a spring ago when all of our biggest worries centered around whether the new football coach in town, Neal Brown, could put together a winning football team, you will remember this.
Brown offered two assessments about his offense as the spring wore on.
The first was that he believed the strength of the offense would be like in the running game, which was deep in experienced running backs and that had what would prove to an NFL draft worthy left tackle.
The second was that he was worried about a receiving corps that not only had lost Will Grier to throw passes to it from the previous season but that would have to make up for the loss of David Sills V and Gary Jennings Jr. The two previous seasons, Sills and Jennings combined to catch over 276 passes for 3,979 yards and 46 of the 75 TD passes Grier and other WVU quarterbacks had thrown.
Brown was wrong on the first thought, the running game began a seismic collapse, WVU failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards as a team, ranked 128th among 130 Division 1 teams at 73.3 yards per game.
And, it turned out, he was wrong on the second assessment for WVU’s receivers came on strong as the year progressed and as they come into this season seem to be the area around which the team’s offense will be built.
Earlier this spring, when Brown was asked about his assessments from last year, he addressed it this way.
“I knew we were going to struggle to run the ball,” he said, doing a bit of U-turn. “I knew we had some issues up front. What I didn’t account for was that I thought our running backs got frustrated, understandably so. We never could get established early.
“We did some better things in the running game later in the year, but by then our numbers were so far off we could not catch up.”
But what had happened on the receiving end was WVU had added George Campbell from Florida State and a couple of freshmen and had grown over the summer.
“At receiving, I knew we had some talent going into the fall, but I knew we would have growing pains,” he said.
Most of the growing pains were exhibited by freshman Sam James last year, a fleet, determined wideout with star qualities but who had major problems holding onto the football.
The drops got to him and by the time the year ended he had dropped about 30% of the balls he should have caught and it ate at him.
“I get mad if I mess up because I want to be great so bad. I have to learn to tone that down and make it a positive instead of a negative,” James said last season. “You are fighting yourself and half the time you don’t win.”
Despite those problems, he shattered the WVU freshman record for receptions, set by Dakiel Shorts when he latched on to 45 passes in 2013, by catching 69 and his 677 receiving yards were only five yards short of David Saunders school freshman mark of 682 in 1995.
But that’s not 10 yards a reception and James’ speed was supposed to make him the dangerous deep threat that the likes of Mario Alford, Shelton Gibson and Chris Henry had given the Mountaineers over the years.
In fact, James caught only two TDs all season.
But there were signs of what it could be like. Against North Carolina State, he caught 9 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown and against Texas Tech he was unstoppable — except by himself — as he finished the game with 14 receptions for 223 yards.
Even then, they were wondering what could have been for James who had four drops and a couple of passes that could have been touchdowns were under thrown and he had to wait on them.
“Give him a lot of credit,” Brown said before spring practice was canceled. “He takes ownership of his drops, some of which were in critical situations. But he’s worked hard to correct that and his preparation will put him in position to be a big time player.”
So will his work in the weight room over the off season that was interrupted by the coronavirus.
“He has changed his body,” is the way Brown put it.
But this is not a one-man show by any stretch of the imagination, for Alabama transfer T.J. Simmons returns for his last season and is determined to add to what was a strong debut season at WVU with 34 receptions for 446 yards and four touchdowns.
More than that, he took charge of leadership in the receiver room and set an example of physicality with his blocking.
Most promising, however, was how the young receivers grew during the year, players whom Brown didn’t know a spring ago and they gave every indication of becoming Big 12 players by the end of the season.
“If you rewind to a year ago you’ll recall how I talked about the receiver play and how it was making me grayer,” he said heading into this year’s spring. “Fast forward now and they potentially could be one of the strengths of our football team, not only catching the ball but blocking on the perimeter.”
Back from last year’s team are not only James and Simmons, but Sean Ryan, the Temple transfer who showed flashes before and after suffering a injury that limited him to playing seven games and making 16 catches.
And when you figure in sophomores Ali Jennings, Bryce Wheaton and Winston Wright, you have the makings of a dangerous and deep receiving corps.
Those three combined for 46 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
