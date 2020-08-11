WVU quarterback Jarrett Doege (2) unloads a pass during the Mountaineers’ first official football practice session of the 2020 season in Morgantown, on Monday. In spite of all the rumors flying in connection with reports that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences had pulled the plug on fall football on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — to which West Virginia belongs — appeared determined to move forward.