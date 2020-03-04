MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins has this thing with his West Virginia players -– an honest approach so they know where they are and how they are doing.
He does it in coaching them during the game, with their playing time depending on first, their effort, and second, on their performance. He never leaves any doubt with them as to what he likes and what he doesn’t like.
Perhaps the greatest example of this was in the Mountaineers’ last outing against Oklahoma. Freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe had a couple of spectacular plays early, ending in big time dunks and coming off hustling the length of the court to get them.
Yet his playing time was cut back.
When Huggins was asked about it, his reply was:
“I don’t think I saw, or our bench saw, him have as good a start as you did. There’s two ends of the floor.”
And so he sat, playing only 25 minutes of the game.
The honesty Huggins has with his players goes further than just in the personnel relationship he has with them about their performance. He makes sure they know exactly where they stand in the national picture.
“Every time they walk into the locker room, they know what we are that day in the NET,” he said, referring to the new rankings the NCAA is using this year to seed March Madness. “They know where everyone we have left to play is in the NET. They know where everyone we played before is in the NET.
If you look at our non-conference schedule we have maybe five teams that are going to win their league. That does nothing but help you.”
Huggins understands things have gone bad lately, but he doesn’t believe that is disqualifying his team from post-season play – at least not yet.
“You have to look at the overall picture. That’s what you are judged by. You can’t just look that we have struggled here of late,” he said. “There’s no doubt we have and we have fallen from a potential 2 seed to a 7. But that’s a long, long way from not being in the tournament. We need to win some games, probably more for our psyches than anything.
“You can’t just isolate a certain section of what’s going on at this time of the year because, as they are fond of saying, it’s your full body of work. I was on the committee when we went from what we were doing to the system that is in place now and the words I kept hearing coming out constantly was full body of work.”
And to Huggins, the full body work includes the 18 wins put up before they lost seven of eight heading into last night’s game at Iowa State.
But here’s the thing about what goes on when you are losing, especially in this era where social media is letting you know every day how good you are, how bad you are, what you are doing wrong and how to fix it … even if they have no idea themselves.
It’s part of the times and they just have to understand that. What’s more, their phones can tell them their potential seed, how much they have fallen and can put a great deal of pressure on them when they go out to perform the next time.
Huggins thinks that’s fine.
“I’ve always thought it was important they know where they stand,” he said.
“People say that might put pressure on them. Well, I’d rather put pressure on them than them coming to me afterward and saying ‘Coach, if you would have told us maybe we would have played better.’ I don’t see any negative in letting them know and I’d rather let it be in their hands than the wish you would have thing.
If it was me, I’d rather know.”
At least from Huggins they are getting the right information rather than from friends and advisors and anonymous people and articles on social media.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.