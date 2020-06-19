In this Jan. 25, 2009, file photo, West Virginia forwards John Flowers (41) and Kevin Jones (5) defend as Pittsburgh center DeJuan Blair (45) looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va. The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season. The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)